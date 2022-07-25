28th Anniversary - Aberdeen
Jul 25, 2022 - Jul 28, 2022
Come celebrate our 28th anniversary with a 3-Hour unlimited attractions Wristband for just $28+tax (excludes euro bungy but can be added for just $6). Wristbands can be purchased from 1-7pm July 25- 28, 2022.
|Location:
|Thunder Road
|Map:
|US-281, Aberdeen, South Dakota 57401
|Phone:
|6052258541
|Email:
|press@dionmarketing.com
|Website:
|https://thunderroadaberdeen.com/attractions-prices/specials/
All Dates:
Jul 25, 2022 - Jul 28, 2022
Celebrating Thunder Road's 28th Anniversary
You Might Also Like:
Submit your event
Do you know of an upcoming festival, performance, fundraiser, competition or centennial? Share it with others in our South Dakota Magazine online calendar.