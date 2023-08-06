29th Annual Car Show - Madison
Aug 6, 2023 11:00 am - 4:00 pm
Join Madison for its 29th annual Car Show! Check out rides ranging from 1950's pickup trucks to modern muscle cars.
Fee is $5 per adult, $2 for kids aged 6-12. Prairie village season passes include free admission to the event.
|Location:
|Historic Prairie Village
|Map:
|45205 SD Hwy 34, Madison, SD 57042
|Phone:
|605-256-3644
|Website:
|http://www.prairievillage.org/
All Dates:
