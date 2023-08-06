Share |

29th Annual Car Show - Madison

Aug 6, 2023 11:00 am - 4:00 pm

Join Madison for its 29th annual Car Show! Check out rides ranging from 1950's pickup trucks to modern muscle cars.

 

Fee is $5 per adult, $2 for kids aged 6-12. Prairie village season passes include free admission to the event.


Location:   Historic Prairie Village
Map:   45205 SD Hwy 34, Madison, SD 57042
Phone:   605-256-3644
Website:   http://www.prairievillage.org/

