2nd Annual Barks and Brews

Feb 20, 2022 2:00 pm - 5:00 pm

Largest indoor dog park in Sioux Falls!  This event will benefit the Sioux Falls Humane Society! 

Bring a donation, enjoy your brew while visiting with pet friendly vendors.  Register for great prizes and giveaways!

 


Location:   Denny Sanford PREMIER Center
Map:   1201 N. West Avenue Sioux Falls, SD 57104
Phone:   605-367-7288
Website:   https://www.sfhumanesociety.com/

All Dates:
