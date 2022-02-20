2nd Annual Barks and Brews
Feb 20, 2022 2:00 pm - 5:00 pm
Largest indoor dog park in Sioux Falls! This event will benefit the Sioux Falls Humane Society!
Bring a donation, enjoy your brew while visiting with pet friendly vendors. Register for great prizes and giveaways!
|Location:
|Denny Sanford PREMIER Center
|Map:
|1201 N. West Avenue Sioux Falls, SD 57104
|Phone:
|605-367-7288
|Website:
|https://www.sfhumanesociety.com/
All Dates:
Feb 20, 2022 2:00 pm - 5:00 pm
You Might Also Like:
Submit your event
Do you know of an upcoming festival, performance, fundraiser, competition or centennial? Share it with others in our South Dakota Magazine online calendar.