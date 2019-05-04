2nd Annual Hops & Hondas Tour
May 10, 2019 6:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Enter for a chance to win a 2-year 2019 Honda Passport lease, have drinks at four awesome local breweries, and help raise money for Almost Home Canine Rescue at the and annual Hops & Hondas Tour. Visit each brewery, or tour stop, and get your “passport” stamped to be entered to win a Vern Eide prize package valued at over $750! While at each tour stop, you’re allowed one entry (4 total entries) to win a 2-year 2019 Honda Passport lease! Plus, at each tour stop, you could win a $50 tab or brewery prize pack to that brewery!
|Location:
|Downtown Sioux Falls
|Map:
|230 S Phillips Ave, Sioux Falls, SD 57104
|Phone:
|605-366-7022
|Email:
|addie@theeventcompanysd.com
|Website:
|http://https://www.facebook.com/events/1289276051231347/
All Dates:
May 4, 2019 6:00 pm - 9:00 pm
May 10, 2019 6:00 pm - 9:00 pm
May 17, 2019 6:00 pm - 9:00 pm
May 24, 2019 6:00 pm - 9:00 pm
May 31, 2019 6:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Jun 7, 2019 6:00 pm - 9:00 pm
This event takes place at multiple breweries throughout Downtown Sioux Falls!
You Might Also Like:
Submit your event
Do you know of an upcoming festival, performance, fundraiser, competition or centennial? Share it with others in our South Dakota Magazine online calendar.