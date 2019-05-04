2nd Annual Hops & Hondas Tour

May 17, 2019 6:00 pm - 9:00 pm

Enter for a chance to win a 2-year 2019 Honda Passport lease, have drinks at four awesome local breweries, and help raise money for Almost Home Canine Rescue at the and annual Hops & Hondas Tour. Visit each brewery, or tour stop, and get your “passport” stamped to be entered to win a Vern Eide prize package valued at over $750! While at each tour stop, you’re allowed one entry (4 total entries) to win a 2-year 2019 Honda Passport lease! Plus, at each tour stop, you could win a $50 tab or brewery prize pack to that brewery!