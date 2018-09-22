2nd Annual Rheta Schutz Memorial Celebration of Art - Rapid City

Sep 22, 2018 9:00 am - 8:00 pm

Rheta Schutz was born, raised, and lived in South Dakota. Breast cancer took her life when she was just 48 years old.



This year, the Rheta Schutz Memorial Celebration of Art will once again feature art by numerous local and regional artists. Come celebrate with us! Enjoy the talent, joy and creative beauty our artists inspire. Relax and enjoy beautiful art, live music, refreshments and the company of those who share your interest in the arts and supporting the fight against cancer.



Last year's contributions helped local cancer patients and the Sturgis Relay for Life.