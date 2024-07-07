3-Wheeler Rally - Deadwood
Jul 7, 2024 - Jul 12, 2024
A rally for fans and riders of 3-wheelers!
The event includes rides, vendors, socials, BBQ, poker runs, entertainment, show-n-shine, games of skill, awards and parades.
All makes and models of trikes welcome!
|Location:
|Deadwood Event Complex
|Map:
|15 76th Dr, Deadwood, SD 57732
|Phone:
|605-717-7174
|Website:
|http://www.d3wr.com
All Dates:
Jul 7, 2024 - Jul 12, 2024
You Might Also Like:
Submit your event
Do you know of an upcoming festival, performance, fundraiser, competition or centennial? Share it with others in our South Dakota Magazine online calendar.