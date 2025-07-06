3-Wheeler Rally - Deadwood

Jul 6, 2025 - Jul 11, 2025

A rally for fans and riders of 3-wheelers!

The event includes rides, vendors, socials, BBQ, poker runs, entertainment, show-n-shine, games of skill, awards and parades. 

All makes and models of trikes welcome!


Location:   Deadwood Event Complex
Map:   15 76th Dr, Deadwood, SD 57732
Phone:   605-717-7174
Website:   http://www.d3wr.com

All Dates:
