Share |

30th Annual Car Festival - Brookings

Jun 11, 2023 9:00 am - 3:00 pm

Car, trucks, and motorcycles welcome. Music and food venders on sight.


Location:   Pioneer Park
Map:   520 3rd St, Brookings, South Dakota 57006
Phone:   605-690-8379
Email:   foster@itctel.com
Website:   http://www.brookingscarshow.org

All Dates:
Jun 11, 2023 9:00 am - 3:00 pm

sign-in 9:00 AM to 11:30 AM. Show 11:30 AM to 3:00 PM.

Pioneer Park
Pioneer Park 57006 520 3rd St, Brookings, South Dakota 57006

Search All Events By Day

June (2023)
« May
July »
S M T W T F S
        1 2 3
4 5 6 7 8 9 10
11 12 13 14 15 16 17
18 19 20 21 22 23 24
25 26 27 28 29 30  

Submit your event

Do you know of an upcoming festival, performance, fundraiser, competition or centennial? Share it with others in our South Dakota Magazine online calendar.

Click here to submit your event!

$29

for 1 Year

Subscribe Today

  
Web Design by Buildable