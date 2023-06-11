30th Annual Car Festival - Brookings
Jun 11, 2023 9:00 am - 3:00 pm
Car, trucks, and motorcycles welcome. Music and food venders on sight.
|Location:
|Pioneer Park
|Map:
|520 3rd St, Brookings, South Dakota 57006
|Phone:
|605-690-8379
|Email:
|foster@itctel.com
|Website:
|http://www.brookingscarshow.org
All Dates:
sign-in 9:00 AM to 11:30 AM. Show 11:30 AM to 3:00 PM.
