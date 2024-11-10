30th Annual Craft and Vendor Fair in Hitchcock
Nov 10, 2024 10:30 am - 3:00 pm
Shop local crafts and vendors at the gymnasium! Doors open at 10:30 am and goes until 3:00pm. Homemade soup and sandwich lunch will be sold in the community room.
|Location:
|Hitchcock Elementary School
|Map:
|235 Palm St, Hitchcock, SD 57348
|Website:
|http://www.hitchcocksouthdakota.com
All Dates:
Nov 10, 2024 10:30 am - 3:00 pm
30th annual vendor fair in Hitchcock, SD
You Might Also Like:
Submit your event
Do you know of an upcoming festival, performance, fundraiser, competition or centennial? Share it with others in our South Dakota Magazine online calendar.