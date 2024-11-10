30th Annual Craft and Vendor Fair in Hitchcock

Nov 10, 2024 10:30 am - 3:00 pm

Shop local crafts and vendors at the gymnasium! Doors open at 10:30 am and goes until 3:00pm. Homemade soup and sandwich lunch will be sold in the community room.


Location:   Hitchcock Elementary School
Map:   235 Palm St, Hitchcock, SD 57348
Website:   http://www.hitchcocksouthdakota.com

All Dates:
30th annual vendor fair in Hitchcock, SD

