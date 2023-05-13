35th Avera Race Against Cancer - Sioux Falls
May 13, 2023
Every year, the Avera Race brings together family, friends and cancer survivors for a 10K run 5K run, 3-mile walk or 1.5-mile walk to participate for a common goal to enhance cancer care for people in the Avera Region - Aberdeen, Marshall, Mitchell, Pierre, Sioux Falls and Yankton. The 2023 Avera Race marks its 35th year.
Fee: $40 for adults; $20 youth
|Location:
|Avera McKennan Fitness Center
|Map:
|3200 S Southeastern Ave, Sioux Falls, SD 57103
|Phone:
|605-322-8832
|Email:
|elijah.bonde@avera.org
|Website:
|http://212 E 11th St
All Dates:
May 13, 2023
5K, 10K, 3-mile walk and 1.5 mile walk
You Might Also Like:
Submit your event
Do you know of an upcoming festival, performance, fundraiser, competition or centennial? Share it with others in our South Dakota Magazine online calendar.