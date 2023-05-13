Share |

35th Avera Race Against Cancer - Sioux Falls

May 13, 2023

Every year, the Avera Race brings together family, friends and cancer survivors for a 10K run 5K run, 3-mile walk or 1.5-mile walk to participate for a common goal to enhance cancer care for people in the Avera Region - Aberdeen, Marshall, Mitchell, Pierre, Sioux Falls and Yankton. The 2023 Avera Race marks its 35th year.

 

Fee: $40 for adults; $20 youth


Location:   Avera McKennan Fitness Center
Map:   3200 S Southeastern Ave, Sioux Falls, SD 57103
Phone:   605-322-8832
Email:   elijah.bonde@avera.org
Website:   http://212 E 11th St

All Dates:
May 13, 2023

5K, 10K, 3-mile walk and 1.5 mile walk

Avera McKennan Fitness Center
Avera McKennan Fitness Center 57103 3200 S Southeastern Ave, Sioux Falls, SD 57103

