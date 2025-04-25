37 POSTCARDS - Pierre

May 3, 2025 7:30 pm - 9:30 pm

Comedy by Michael McKeever

Director: Sarah Burger

Assistant Director: Kimberly Zerr

Synopsis: After years of traveling abroad, Avery Sutton is happy to return to the comfort of his home in Connecticut. Unfortunately, almost nothing is as he remembered it. The entire house is tilted at a distinct angle, the dog hasn't been fed in five years, and Avery's Grandmother, who everyone thought was dead, is still alive and kicking. Forced to either accept the oddities of his family, or leave them behind, 37 Postcards suggest that you can, in fact, go home again... You just never know what you're going to find.

"37 Postcards" is presented by special arrangement with Playscripts.

Fee: $Adult Advance $20, Student Advance $15, At the Door $25