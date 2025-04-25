37 POSTCARDS - Pierre
May 3, 2025 7:30 pm - 9:30 pm
Comedy by Michael McKeever
Director: Sarah Burger
Assistant Director: Kimberly Zerr
Synopsis: After years of traveling abroad, Avery Sutton is happy to return to the comfort of his home in Connecticut. Unfortunately, almost nothing is as he remembered it. The entire house is tilted at a distinct angle, the dog hasn't been fed in five years, and Avery's Grandmother, who everyone thought was dead, is still alive and kicking. Forced to either accept the oddities of his family, or leave them behind, 37 Postcards suggest that you can, in fact, go home again... You just never know what you're going to find.
"37 Postcards" is presented by special arrangement with Playscripts.
Fee: $Adult Advance $20, Student Advance $15, At the Door $25
|Location:
|Pierre Players Community Theater
|Map:
|109 S. Pierre Street, Pierre, SD 57501
|Phone:
|605-224-7826
|Email:
|info@pierreplayers.com
|Website:
|https://pierreplayers.com/
All Dates:
Apr 25, 2025 7:30 pm - 9:30 pm
Apr 26, 2025 7:30 pm - 9:30 pm
Apr 27, 2025 2:00 pm - 4:00 pm
May 1, 2025 7:30 pm - 9:30 pm
May 2, 2025 7:30 pm - 9:30 pm
May 3, 2025 7:30 pm - 9:30 pm
37 Postcards April 25-27*, 2025 (Fri, Sat, Sun*) May 1-3, 2025 (Thu, Fri, Sat) Grand Opera House, Pierre, SD Doors Open at 7 p.m., Performance at 7:30 p.m. *Sunday Matinee Doors Open at 1:30 p.m., Performance at 2 p.m. A Q&A with the cast and crew will be held Monday, April 28, 2025, 7 p.m. at the Grand Opera House. Box Office Opens: April 14, 2025 Learn about purchasing season passes or individual tickets. Preview Performance: April 23, 2025, 7:30 p.m. Preview tickets are $5 at the door.
You Might Also Like:
Submit your event
Do you know of an upcoming festival, performance, fundraiser, competition or centennial? Share it with others in our South Dakota Magazine online calendar.