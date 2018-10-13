37th Annual Bazaar - Sioux Falls
Oct 13, 2018 8:30 am - 2:00 pm
Please join Hope Lutheran Church for our 37th Annual Bazaar. It will be on Saturday, October 13th from 8:30 am to 2:00 pm. There will be many crafts, delicious baked goods, lefse, plants, and Grandma's Attic with many items. Join us in the morning for homemade rolls and coffee. Following that, there will be lunch of BBQ's, potato salad & pie. Everyone is welcome!
|Location:
|Hope Lutheran Church
|Map:
|1700 S. Cliff Ave., Sioux Falls, SD 57105
|Phone:
|605 332-2531
|Email:
|sawahl@sio.midco.net
|Website:
|http://www.hopesiouxfalls.org
All Dates:
Oct 13, 2018 8:30 am - 2:00 pm
Submit your event
Do you know of an upcoming festival, performance, fundraiser, competition or centennial? Share it with others in our South Dakota Magazine online calendar.