37th Annual Bazaar - Sioux Falls

Oct 13, 2018 8:30 am - 2:00 pm

Please join Hope Lutheran Church for our 37th Annual Bazaar. It will be on Saturday, October 13th from 8:30 am to 2:00 pm. There will be many crafts, delicious baked goods, lefse, plants, and Grandma's Attic with many items. Join us in the morning for homemade rolls and coffee. Following that, there will be lunch of BBQ's, potato salad & pie. Everyone is welcome!