Share |

37th Annual SD State Dart Tournament

Feb 22, 2022 - Feb 27, 2022

Dart throwers from across the state will converge in Rapid City to compete at The Monument.  Dart enthusiasts will be located throughout the venue for 6 days.


Location:   The Monument
Map:   444 Mt. Rushmore Rd N. Rapid City, South Dakota 57701
Phone:   (605) 394-4115
Website:   https://www.themonument.live/events/detail/statedarts21

All Dates:
Feb 22, 2022 - Feb 27, 2022 7:00am daily

Dart throwers from across the state will converge in Rapid City to compete at The Monument.  Dart enthusiasts will be located throughout the venue for 6 days.
The Monument
The Monument 57701 444 Mt. Rushmore Rd N. Rapid City, South Dakota 57701

Search All Events By Day

February (2022)
« January
March »
S M T W T F S
    1 2 3 4 5
6 7 8 9 10 11 12
13 14 15 16 17 18 19
20 21 22 23 24 25 26
27 28          

Submit your event

Do you know of an upcoming festival, performance, fundraiser, competition or centennial? Share it with others in our South Dakota Magazine online calendar.

Click here to submit your event!

$25

for 1 Year

Subscribe Today

  
Web Design by Buildable