37th Annual SD State Dart Tournament
Feb 22, 2022 - Feb 27, 2022
Dart throwers from across the state will converge in Rapid City to compete at The Monument. Dart enthusiasts will be located throughout the venue for 6 days.
|Location:
|The Monument
|Map:
|444 Mt. Rushmore Rd N. Rapid City, South Dakota 57701
|Phone:
|(605) 394-4115
|Website:
|https://www.themonument.live/events/detail/statedarts21
All Dates:
Feb 22, 2022 - Feb 27, 2022 7:00am daily
You Might Also Like:
Submit your event
Do you know of an upcoming festival, performance, fundraiser, competition or centennial? Share it with others in our South Dakota Magazine online calendar.