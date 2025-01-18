39th Annual SD Corn Conference - Sioux Falls

Jan 18, 2025 - Jan 19, 2025

The South Dakota Corn Growers Association is holding their 39th Annual South Dakota Corn Conference on January 18, 2025 at the Sioux Falls Convention Center. The event includes educational sessions led by nationally recognized agricultural experts in weather, biofuels, and market trends.

All morning and afternoon sessions are free and include lunch with pre-registration. The evening banquet features awards including this year’s Corn Yield Contest winners as well as a silent CornPAC Auction.

Keynote Speaker: Keni Thomas

 

Fee: $0 to $150


Location:   Sioux Falls Convention Center
Map:   1201 West Ave, Sioux Falls, SD 57104
Phone:   605-334-0100
Email:   amandab@sdcorn.org
Website:   https://www.eventcreate.com/e/39th-annual-south-dakota-co

All Dates:
Jan 18, 2025 - Jan 19, 2025 7am to 10pm

Daytime event is free and open to the public. Lunch is included in pre-registration. Evening event is ticketed and requires a paid ticket.

