39th Annual SD Corn Conference - Sioux Falls
Jan 18, 2025 - Jan 19, 2025
The South Dakota Corn Growers Association is holding their 39th Annual South Dakota Corn Conference on January 18, 2025 at the Sioux Falls Convention Center. The event includes educational sessions led by nationally recognized agricultural experts in weather, biofuels, and market trends.
All morning and afternoon sessions are free and include lunch with pre-registration. The evening banquet features awards including this year’s Corn Yield Contest winners as well as a silent CornPAC Auction.
Keynote Speaker: Keni Thomas
Fee: $0 to $150
|Location:
|Sioux Falls Convention Center
|Map:
|1201 West Ave, Sioux Falls, SD 57104
|Phone:
|605-334-0100
|Email:
|amandab@sdcorn.org
|Website:
|https://www.eventcreate.com/e/39th-annual-south-dakota-co
All Dates:
Jan 18, 2025 - Jan 19, 2025 7am to 10pm
Daytime event is free and open to the public. Lunch is included in pre-registration. Evening event is ticketed and requires a paid ticket.
