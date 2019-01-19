3D Structures Workshop with Artist Dick Termes - Sioux Falls
Jan 19, 2019 10:00 am - 12:00 pm
Come learn about the importance of 3D structures in nature, architecture, biology and more through this hands-on workshop – you’ll leave seeing the world in a whole different way! Located in the Carver Classroom at the Washington Pavilion.
Cost: $18 Pavilion members, $20 general public
|Location:
|Carver Classroom, Washington Pavilion
|Map:
|301 S. Main Ave., Sioux Falls, SD 57104
|Phone:
|605-367-6000
|Email:
|info@washingtonpavilion.org
|Website:
|http://www.washingtonpavilion.org/event/3d-structures-workshop-artist-dick-termes
All Dates:
A hands-on workshop with Dick Termes.
