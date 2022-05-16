3rd Annual Friends of the NRA Banquet
May 16, 2022 5:30 pm
Fundraiser for the Friends of NRA Lewis & Clark - Larry Ness Chapter!
Tickets are $40.00. Purchase tickets by May 9 and be entered to win 1 or 2 pre-event raffle drawing for an Orca 20-qt Patriotic Cooker. Free Raffle of a Special Edition "Back the Blue" Ruger 10/22 rifle for Veterans & First Responders!
5:30pm Social Hour and 6:30pm Dinner catered by Heck's BBQ.
Special Guest South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem.
|Location:
|NFAA Easton Yankton Archery Center
|Map:
|800 Archery Lane Yankton SD, 57078
|Phone:
|(605) 260-9282
|Email:
|info@NEYAC.org
|Website:
|http://www.friendsofNRA.org
All Dates:
