3rd Annual Friends of the NRA Banquet

May 16, 2022 5:30 pm

Fundraiser for the Friends of NRA Lewis & Clark - Larry Ness Chapter!

Tickets are $40.00.  Purchase tickets by May 9 and be entered to win 1 or 2 pre-event raffle drawing for an Orca 20-qt Patriotic Cooker.  Free Raffle of a Special Edition "Back the Blue" Ruger 10/22 rifle for Veterans & First Responders!

5:30pm Social Hour and 6:30pm Dinner catered by Heck's BBQ.

Special Guest South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem.


Location:   NFAA Easton Yankton Archery Center
Map:   800 Archery Lane Yankton SD, 57078
Phone:   (605) 260-9282
Email:   info@NEYAC.org
Website:   http://www.friendsofNRA.org

All Dates:
NFAA Easton Yankton Archery Center
