3rd of July Celebration-Gary

Jul 3, 2019 - Jul 7, 2019

Adult, tractor, ATV and lawn mower pulls, turtle races, kids’ activities, water fights, go-cart races, talent show, watermelon-eating contest, basketball tournament, arts and crafts, live music, street dance and fireworks.


Location:   Gary
Map:   Gary, SD
Phone:   605-272-5779

All Dates:
Festival

