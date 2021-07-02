3rd of July Celebration-Gary
Jul 2, 2021 - Jul 4, 2021
Adult, tractor, ATV and lawn mower pulls, turtle races, kids’ activities, water fights, go-cart races, talent show, watermelon-eating contest, basketball tournament, arts and crafts, live music, street dance and fireworks.
|Location:
|Gary
|Map:
|Gary, SD
|Phone:
|605-272-5779
|Website:
|http://www.experiencegarysd.com/
All Dates:
Jul 2, 2021 - Jul 4, 2021
Festival
You Might Also Like:
Submit your event
Do you know of an upcoming festival, performance, fundraiser, competition or centennial? Share it with others in our South Dakota Magazine online calendar.