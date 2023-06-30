Share |

3rd of July Celebration-Gary

Jun 30, 2023 - Jul 4, 2023

Parade, tractor pull, turtle races, water fights, soapbox races, basketball tournament, music, street dance, fireworks, all-school reunion, beer garden, ice-cream social and kids' activities. 


Location:   Downtown Gary
Map:   Gary, SD 57237
Phone:   605-272-5779
Website:   http://www.experiencegarysd.com/

