40th Anniversary of WAHS - White
Aug 5, 2023 12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Saturday, August 5, events for children/adults, games, food, George Daniels documentary showing at McKnight Hall, White, SD
Sunday, August 6, music by Fiddlers of South Dakota, tours of museum, games, raffles, door prizes, food, Museum grounds, 111 5th S., White, SD.
Fee: $5.00 for documentary showing
|Location:
|White Area Museum
|Map:
|PO Box 63, White, South Dakota 57276
|Phone:
|605-629-2951
|Email:
|tawnya@itctel.com
All Dates:
Aug 5, 2023 12:00 pm - 8:00 pm August 6 1:00 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.
40th Anniversary Celebration Saturday, August 5 & Sunday, August 6
