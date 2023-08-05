Share |

40th Anniversary of WAHS - White

Aug 5, 2023 12:00 pm - 8:00 pm

Saturday, August 5, events for children/adults, games, food, George Daniels documentary showing at McKnight Hall, White, SD
Sunday, August 6, music by Fiddlers of South Dakota, tours of museum, games, raffles, door prizes, food, Museum grounds, 111 5th S., White, SD.

 

Fee: $5.00 for documentary showing


Location:   White Area Museum
Map:   PO Box 63, White, South Dakota 57276
Phone:   605-629-2951
Email:   tawnya@itctel.com

