40th Annual Black Hills Sports Show and Outdoor Expo

Feb 13, 2022 10:00 am - 4:00 pm

The Black Hills Sports Show & Outdoor Expo showcases over 100 dealers & vendors and a lineup of events for the entire family, the Expo brings education and entertainment to the whole family.

Today the Outdoor Exposition has grown to encompass the entire The Monument Civic Center with displays, demonstrations and retail outlets for upwards of 100 vendors. Every major ATV dealer, Boat Dealer and RV Dealer in the Region is represented at this show.

Now even Bigger and Better with new space in the Monument Arena!

Adults $10, Kids $5, Family Pass $24- Admission is good for all three days.