40th Annual SD Corn Conference - Sioux Falls

40th Annual SD Corn Conference Celebrate Four Decades of Growing Together We invite you to mark this extraordinary milestone at an anniversary celebration that honors the past while looking boldly toward the future. Morning & Afternoon: Gain the Competitive Edge Start your day with complimentary educational sessions led by nationally recognized experts who will decode weather patterns and market trends that directly impact your bottom line. Gain strategic insights you can take straight back to your operation. Pre-register to enjoy a complimentary lunch while networking with fellow growers who understand the unique rewards and challenges of farming in South Dakota. Evening: Where Community Comes Alive Gather with new and old friends for an evening that captures the heart of South Dakota agriculture; awards honoring outstanding contributions, dinner, and the Silent CORNPAC Auction supporting agricultural advocacy. A Keynote That Speaks to the Soul The evening's highlight features Jeff Corle, whose story will resonate with anyone who's ever worked the land. A former fourth-generation Pennsylvania dairy farmer, Corle transformed personal loss into purpose, becoming an independent country music artist and speaker after selling his family's century-old farm. His viral hit "Empty Barn" captured the heartache of agricultural transition and struck a chord with farming communities nationwide. Corle's "Keynote Concert" weaves original music with powerful messages about farmer resilience, and finding strength in difficult seasons. It's raw, authentic, and deeply moving. His performance acknowledges the real struggles farmers face while celebrating the unbreakable spirit that defines agricultural life. Dance the Night Away The celebration continues with the 147th Army Band from the South Dakota National Guard taking the stage to deliver your favorite hits. Whether you prefer catching up with old friends over conversation or dancing, the night is yours to enjoy.