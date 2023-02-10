41st Annual Black Hills Sports Show and Outdoor Expo

Feb 10, 2023 - Feb 12, 2023

The not-for-profit Black Hills Sports Show & Outdoor Expo showcases over 100 dealers & vendors and is an event for the whole family. All proceeds raised by this Show benefit three local charities, South Dakota Youth Hunting Adventures, Rapid City Cosmopolitan Club and The Naja Shriners Transportation Fund. 2023 will mark the 41st annual Black Hills Sports Show and Outdoor Expo. It began by a group of sporting retailers and enthusiasts that wanted to showcase their products, services and the beautiful Black Hills of South Dakota as a sporting destination for numerous activities. Today the Black Hills Sports Show has grown to encompass the entire Monument event center with displays, demonstrations and retail outlets for upwards of 100 vendors. Nearly every major ATV dealer, boat dealer and RV dealer in the region is represented at this show. Over the 3 days we average in excess of 10,000 paid admissions, making it easily one of the largest in the State.