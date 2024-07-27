41st Annual Gem & Mineral Show - Rapid City
Jul 27, 2024 9:00 am - 5:00 pm
Family friendly event. Gem and Mineral show. Rock, mineral & fossil vendors, children’s activity center, panning for gold, educational & display showcases, silent auction, door prizes and more. Central States Fairgrounds
Fee: $4 per day, under 12 free
|Location:
|Central States Fairgrounds, Nerdy Nuts Expo Hall
|Map:
|800 San Francisco St, Rapid City, SD 57701
|Phone:
|605-381-4625
|Email:
|Westdakota.rocks@gmail.com
|Website:
|https://www.WDGMS.org
All Dates:
Jul 27, 2024 9:00 am - 5:00 pm
Jul 28, 2024 9:00 am - 3:00 pm
