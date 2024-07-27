Share |

41st Annual Gem & Mineral Show - Rapid City

Jul 28, 2024 9:00 am - 3:00 pm

Family friendly event. Gem and Mineral show. Rock, mineral & fossil vendors, children’s activity center, panning for gold, educational & display showcases, silent auction, door prizes and more. Central States Fairgrounds

 

Fee: $4 per day, under 12 free


Location:   Central States Fairgrounds, Nerdy Nuts Expo Hall
Map:   800 San Francisco St, Rapid City, SD 57701
Phone:   605-381-4625
Email:   Westdakota.rocks@gmail.com
Website:   https://www.WDGMS.org

All Dates:
Jul 27, 2024 9:00 am - 5:00 pm
Jul 28, 2024 9:00 am - 3:00 pm

