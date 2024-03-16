Share |

41st Annual Presho St Pat's Celebration - Presho

Mar 16, 2024

Presho St. Patrick's Day Celebration
Shamrock Shuffle fun run at noon, parade at 2, kiss the blarney stone, live music, bands, traditional food drink, music, and dance. Irish flag display, get your picture taken with St. Patrick, cutout backdrops, bagpipes, drums, and tin whistles and much more!


Location:   Presho, SD
Map:   Main St, Presho, SD 57568
Phone:   16056802224
Email:   vince.koenig@hotmail.com
Website:   https://www.facebook.com/groups/2728339123967094

