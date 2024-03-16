41st Annual Presho St Pat's Celebration - Presho
Mar 16, 2024
Presho St. Patrick's Day Celebration
Shamrock Shuffle fun run at noon, parade at 2, kiss the blarney stone, live music, bands, traditional food drink, music, and dance. Irish flag display, get your picture taken with St. Patrick, cutout backdrops, bagpipes, drums, and tin whistles and much more!
|Location:
|Presho, SD
|Map:
|Main St, Presho, SD 57568
|Phone:
|16056802224
|Email:
|vince.koenig@hotmail.com
|Website:
|https://www.facebook.com/groups/2728339123967094
