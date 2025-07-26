42nd Annual Gem & Mineral Show - Rapid City
Jul 26, 2025 - Jul 27, 2025
Family friendly event. Gem and Mineral show. Rock, mineral & fossil vendors, children’s activity center, panning for gold, educational & display showcases, silent auction, door prizes and more. Central States Fairgrounds
Fee: $4 per day, under 12 free
|Location:
|Central States Fairgrounds
|Map:
|800 San Francisco St, Rapid City, SD 57701
|Phone:
|605-877-6957
All Dates:
Jul 26, 2025 - Jul 27, 2025
