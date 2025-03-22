42nd Annual Presho St Pat's Celebration - Presho

Mar 22, 2025

St. Pat’s Shamrock Shuffle Fun Run and Parade March 22nd

The Blarney Commission invites one and all to the 42nd Annual Presho, SD St. Patrick’s Day Celebration! Registration for the shamrock shuffle 3 mile fun run starts at 11:00 at Jet Lanes on Main Street and the run follows at noon. Runners will receive a long-sleave T-shirt. The band “Too Drunk to Fish” will play from 1:00-5:00. The Annual Parade begins at 2:00 on Main Street. All entries are welcome and no parade registration is needed. The top float will receive a Waterford Crystal shamrock from Ireland! Traditional Irish food and drink will be served across town and live Irish music will be played throughout the day! For more information, check out our Facebook Group “The Presho St. Patrick’s Day Group.”