44th Annual Artists of the Plains - Sioux Falls
Nov 7, 2025 - Nov 9, 2025
Art show and sale.
Friday: 5-9 pm (premier showing & reception)
Saturday: 10am - 6pm
Sunday: 10am - 2:30pm
Free and open to the public; art show attendees can enjoy free underground parking.
|Location:
|Hilton Garden Inn - Downtown Sioux Falls
|Map:
|201 E 8th St, Sioux Falls, SD 57103
|Phone:
|605-274-4007
All Dates:
Nov 7, 2025 - Nov 9, 2025
You Might Also Like:
Submit your event
Do you know of an upcoming festival, performance, fundraiser, competition or centennial? Share it with others in our South Dakota Magazine online calendar.