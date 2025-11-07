44th Annual Artists of the Plains - Sioux Falls

Nov 7, 2025 - Nov 9, 2025

Art show and sale.

Friday: 5-9 pm (premier showing & reception)

Saturday: 10am - 6pm

Sunday: 10am - 2:30pm

Free and open to the public; art show attendees can enjoy free underground parking.


Location:   Hilton Garden Inn - Downtown Sioux Falls
Map:   201 E 8th St, Sioux Falls, SD 57103
Phone:   605-274-4007

All Dates:
