46th Mobridge Area Art Show

Apr 23, 2022 - Apr 24, 2022

The show will consist of two main categories. The junior category is open to middle school and high school students. The adult amateur category is split into beginner and advanced.


Location:   Scherr-Howe Arena
Map:   212 Main St, Mobridge, SD 57601
Phone:   (605) 845-2060
Website:   https://mobridge.org/calendar.php

All Dates:
