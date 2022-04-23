46th Mobridge Area Art Show
Apr 23, 2022 - Apr 24, 2022
The show will consist of two main categories. The junior category is open to middle school and high school students. The adult amateur category is split into beginner and advanced.
|Scherr-Howe Arena
|212 Main St, Mobridge, SD 57601
|(605) 845-2060
|https://mobridge.org/calendar.php
