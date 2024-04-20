48th Annual Mobridge Area Art Show - Mobridge
Come join us to view the professionally judged works of student and adult artists and photographers from the surrounding area. The public will have the opportunity to vote on the People’s Choice Awards for both art and photography. Professional artists will also be exhibiting and selling their work. The show runs from 12:00pm - 5:00 pm Saturday and Sunday, April 20th and 21st.
|Scherr-Howe Event Center
|212 Main St, Mobridge, SD 57601
|http://www.mobridge.org/events
