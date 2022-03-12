4GMX Indoor Motocross
Mar 12, 2022 6:30 pm
The 4Gmx Indoor Winter Motocross is held at the James Kjerstad Event Center on the Central States Fairgrounds in Rapid City, South Dakota. Motocross enthusiasts from Pee Wees to Vets are encouraged to enter and spectators are always welcome!
|Location:
|James Kjerstad Event Center
|Map:
|915 Centre St, Rapid City, SD 57701
|Phone:
|Robert (605) 391-5089 or Justin (605) 209-2129
|Email:
|4gmotocross@gmail.com
|Website:
|http://www.4gmotocross.com
All Dates:
Mar 12, 2022 6:30 pm
You Might Also Like:
Submit your event
Do you know of an upcoming festival, performance, fundraiser, competition or centennial? Share it with others in our South Dakota Magazine online calendar.