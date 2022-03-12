Share |

4GMX Indoor Motocross

Mar 12, 2022 6:30 pm

The 4Gmx Indoor Winter Motocross is held at the James Kjerstad Event Center on the Central States Fairgrounds in Rapid City, South Dakota.  Motocross enthusiasts from Pee Wees to Vets are encouraged to enter and spectators are always welcome! 

 


Location:   James Kjerstad Event Center
Map:   915 Centre St, Rapid City, SD 57701
Phone:   Robert (605) 391-5089 or Justin (605) 209-2129
Email:   4gmotocross@gmail.com
Website:   http://www.4gmotocross.com

