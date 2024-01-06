4GMX Motocross - Rapid City
Feb 10, 2024
The 4Gmx Indoor Winter Motocross is held at the James Kjerstad Event Center on the Central States Fairgrounds in Rapid City, South Dakota. Motocross enthusiasts from Pee Wees to Vets are encouraged to enter and spectators are always welcome!
|Location:
|James Kjerstad Event Center
|Map:
|915 Centre St, Rapid City, SD 57701
|Phone:
|605-355-3861
|Email:
|4gmotocross@gmail.com
All Dates:
Jan 6, 2024
Feb 10, 2024
You Might Also Like:
Submit your event
Do you know of an upcoming festival, performance, fundraiser, competition or centennial? Share it with others in our South Dakota Magazine online calendar.