4th Annual Easter Egg Hunt
Apr 16, 2022 10:30 am - 3:30 pm
Celebrate spring and explore downtown Sioux Falls at this family friendly event!
Children and their families are invited to venture through a variety of shops in downtown while collecting candy-filled Easter eggs and other goodies!
|Location:
|Downtown Sioux Falls
|Map:
|230 S. Phillips Ave., Sioux Falls, SD 57104
|Phone:
|605-338-4009
|Website:
|https://dtsf.com/
All Dates:
Apr 16, 2022 10:30 am - 3:30 pm
You Might Also Like:
Submit your event
Do you know of an upcoming festival, performance, fundraiser, competition or centennial? Share it with others in our South Dakota Magazine online calendar.