4th Annual Easter Egg Hunt

Apr 16, 2022 10:30 am - 3:30 pm

Celebrate spring and explore downtown Sioux Falls at this family friendly event!

Children and their families are invited to venture through a variety of shops in downtown while collecting candy-filled Easter eggs and other goodies!


Location:   Downtown Sioux Falls
Map:   230 S. Phillips Ave., Sioux Falls, SD 57104
Phone:   605-338-4009
Website:   https://dtsf.com/

