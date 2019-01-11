Share |

4th Annual Taste of Sturgis - Sturgis

Jan 11, 2019 5:30 pm - 8:00 pm

The 4th annual Taste of Sturgis, a fundraiser for the Sturgis & Meade County Historical Society, will be held from 5:30-8 p.m. Friday, Jan. 11, at the Sturgis City Auditorium.Area restaurants and eateries will be offering bites of food which includes appetizers, main dishes and desserts.Proceeds from this event enable the nonprofit organization to carry out its mission of preserving, protecting and promoting Sturgis and Meade County history. Admission is $10 per person.

 

Fee: $10 per person


Location:   Sturgis City Auditorium
Map:   1019 Main Street, Sturgis, SD 57785
Email:   mark@sturgishistory.org
Website:   http://www.sturgishistory.org

All Dates:
Jan 11, 2019 5:30 pm - 8:00 pm

Sturgis City Auditorium
Sturgis City Auditorium 57785 1019 Main Street, Sturgis, SD 57785

