4th Annual Taste of Sturgis - Sturgis
Jan 11, 2019 5:30 pm - 8:00 pm
The 4th annual Taste of Sturgis, a fundraiser for the Sturgis & Meade County Historical Society, will be held from 5:30-8 p.m. Friday, Jan. 11, at the Sturgis City Auditorium.Area restaurants and eateries will be offering bites of food which includes appetizers, main dishes and desserts.Proceeds from this event enable the nonprofit organization to carry out its mission of preserving, protecting and promoting Sturgis and Meade County history. Admission is $10 per person.
Fee: $10 per person
|Location:
|Sturgis City Auditorium
|Map:
|1019 Main Street, Sturgis, SD 57785
|Email:
|mark@sturgishistory.org
|Website:
|http://www.sturgishistory.org
All Dates:
Jan 11, 2019 5:30 pm - 8:00 pm
Submit your event
Do you know of an upcoming festival, performance, fundraiser, competition or centennial? Share it with others in our South Dakota Magazine online calendar.