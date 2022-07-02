4TH OF JULY CELEBRATION
Jul 2, 2022 - Jul 4, 2022
Miller's Independence Day celebration has been a crowd-pleaser for many years. Featuring a parade, inflatables and games at Crystal Park, and many other activities, this is one of the best events of the year. It's all topped off by an evening fireworks display.
|Location:
|Crystal Park
|Map:
|W 7th Street Miller, SD 57362
|Phone:
|(605) 853-3098
|Email:
|Kecia@millersd.org
|Website:
|https://www.millersd.org/
All Dates:
