4TH OF JULY CELEBRATION

Jul 2, 2022 - Jul 4, 2022

Miller's Independence Day celebration has been a crowd-pleaser for many years. Featuring a parade, inflatables and games at Crystal Park, and many other activities, this is one of the best events of the year. It's all topped off by an evening fireworks display.


Location:   Crystal Park
Map:   W 7th Street Miller, SD 57362
Phone:   (605) 853-3098
Email:   Kecia@millersd.org
Website:   https://www.millersd.org/

All Dates:
Jul 2, 2022 - Jul 4, 2022

