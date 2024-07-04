4th of July Special - Aberdeen
Jul 4, 2024 12:00 pm - 10:30 pm
Happy Fourth of July! To celebrate, all Active & Retired Military can enjoy Unlimited Mini Golf today! Swing by to showcase your putting skills and play to your heart’s desire! Plus, bring your family to enjoy this delightful celebration!
|Location:
|Wylie Thunder Road
|Map:
|Wylie Park, Aberdeen, SD 57401
|Phone:
|(605) 225-8541
|Email:
|Aberdeen@Thunderroad.Info
|Website:
|https://thunderroadaberdeen.com/attractions-prices/specials/
All Dates:
