4th of July Special - Aberdeen

Jul 4, 2024 12:00 pm - 10:30 pm

Happy Fourth of July! To celebrate, all Active & Retired Military can enjoy Unlimited Mini Golf today! Swing by to showcase your putting skills and play to your heart’s desire! Plus, bring your family to enjoy this delightful celebration!


Location:   Wylie Thunder Road
Map:   Wylie Park, Aberdeen, SD 57401
Phone:   (605) 225-8541
Email:   Aberdeen@Thunderroad.Info
Website:   https://thunderroadaberdeen.com/attractions-prices/specials/

All Dates:
