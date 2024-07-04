4th of July Weekend - Aberdeen
Jul 5, 2024 12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
We’re firing up the fun for Fourth of July Weekend! Join us Thursday, July 4th to Sunday, July 7th for a fun-filled celebration where all Active and Retired Military can enjoy a FREE 2-hour Unlimited Attractions Package. This special package includes Laser Tag, Mini Bowling, Bumper Cars, Climbing Wall, and a $12 Arcade Game Card! Present your Military ID at the time of purchase.
|Location:
|Allevity Entertainment
|Map:
|130 Centennial St. S, Aberdeen, SD 57401
|Phone:
|605-225-7733
|Website:
|https://www.allevity.fun/specials
All Dates:
Jul 4, 2024 12:00 pm - 6:00 pm
Jul 5, 2024 12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Jul 6, 2024 11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Jul 7, 2024 11:30 am - 8:00 pm
4th of July Weekend Military Special
