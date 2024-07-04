Share |

4th of July Weekend - Aberdeen

Jul 7, 2024 11:30 am - 8:00 pm

We’re firing up the fun for Fourth of July Weekend! Join us Thursday, July 4th to Sunday, July 7th for a fun-filled celebration where all Active and Retired Military can enjoy a FREE 2-hour Unlimited Attractions Package. This special package includes Laser Tag, Mini Bowling, Bumper Cars, Climbing Wall, and a $12 Arcade Game Card! Present your Military ID at the time of purchase.


Location:   Allevity Entertainment
Map:   130 Centennial St. S, Aberdeen, SD 57401
Phone:   605-225-7733
Website:   https://www.allevity.fun/specials

All Dates:
Jul 4, 2024 12:00 pm - 6:00 pm
Jul 5, 2024 12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Jul 6, 2024 11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Jul 7, 2024 11:30 am - 8:00 pm

4th of July Weekend Military Special

Allevity Entertainment
Allevity Entertainment 57401 130 Centennial St. S, Aberdeen, SD 57401

Search All Events By Day

July (2024)
« June
August »
S M T W T F S
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      

Submit your event

Do you know of an upcoming festival, performance, fundraiser, competition or centennial? Share it with others in our South Dakota Magazine online calendar.

Click here to submit your event!

$29

for 1 Year

Subscribe Today

  
Web Design by Buildable