4th of July Weekend at Allevity Entertainment - Aberdeen
Jul 4, 2020 - Jul 5, 2020
All active and retired military enjoy a FREE 2-hour Unlimited Attractions package on Saturday, July 4th and Sunday, July 5th! Package includes laser tag, mini bowling, climbing wall and a $10 arcade game card. Must present Military ID at time of purchase.
|Location:
|Allevity Entertainment
|Map:
|130 Centennial St. S, Aberdeen, South Dakota 57401
|Phone:
|605-225-7733
|Email:
|info@allevity.fun
All Dates:
Jul 4, 2020 - Jul 5, 2020
All active and retired military enjoy a FREE 2-hour Unlimited Attractions package on Saturday, July 4th and Sunday, July 5th!
You Might Also Like:
Submit your event
Do you know of an upcoming festival, performance, fundraiser, competition or centennial? Share it with others in our South Dakota Magazine online calendar.