4th of July Weekend at Allevity Entertainment - Aberdeen

Jul 4, 2020 - Jul 5, 2020

All active and retired military enjoy a FREE 2-hour Unlimited Attractions package on Saturday, July 4th and Sunday, July 5th! Package includes laser tag, mini bowling, climbing wall and a $10 arcade game card. Must present Military ID at time of purchase.


Location:   Allevity Entertainment
Map:   130 Centennial St. S, Aberdeen, South Dakota 57401
Phone:   605-225-7733
Email:   info@allevity.fun

