50th Anniversary Celebration

Jun 9, 2022 - Jun 11, 2022

Visitors and locals alike, make your way through town for an old time play-along featuring music, reenactments, shootouts, costume competition, carnival and food. We will have a remembrance ceremony with a butterfly release, a parade and community BBQ, Volksmarch, kids carnival, ice cream social and of course tons of fun. 

  • June 10th- Parade and Community BBQ
  • June 11th- Remembrance Ceremony with a Butterfly Release, Volksmarch, Kids Carnival, Ice Cream Social

Map:   110 Swanzey St, Keystone, SD 57751
Phone:   (605) 666-4896
Email:   directory@keystonechamber.com
Website:   https://visitkeystonesd.com/

Jun 9, 2022 - Jun 11, 2022

