50th Anniversary Celebration
Jun 9, 2022 - Jun 11, 2022
Visitors and locals alike, make your way through town for an old time play-along featuring music, reenactments, shootouts, costume competition, carnival and food. We will have a remembrance ceremony with a butterfly release, a parade and community BBQ, Volksmarch, kids carnival, ice cream social and of course tons of fun.
Follow us on Facebook for event updates
|Map:
|110 Swanzey St, Keystone, SD 57751
|Phone:
|(605) 666-4896
|Email:
|directory@keystonechamber.com
|Website:
|https://visitkeystonesd.com/
All Dates:
Jun 9, 2022 - Jun 11, 2022
You Might Also Like:
Submit your event
Do you know of an upcoming festival, performance, fundraiser, competition or centennial? Share it with others in our South Dakota Magazine online calendar.