50th Anniversary Celebration - Rapid City
Jul 5, 2019 - Jul 7, 2019
Folk music and dancing, worship services, Scandinavian crafts and demonstrations, traditional foods and picnic.
|Location:
|Chapel in the Hills
|Map:
|3788 Chapel Ln, Rapid City, SD 57702
|Phone:
|605-342-8281
All Dates:
Jul 5, 2019 - Jul 7, 2019
