50th Anniversary Celebration - Rapid City

Jul 5, 2019 - Jul 7, 2019

Folk music and dancing, worship services, Scandinavian crafts and demonstrations, traditional foods and picnic.


Location:   Chapel in the Hills
Map:   3788 Chapel Ln, Rapid City, SD 57702
Phone:   605-342-8281

All Dates:
