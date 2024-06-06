50th Annual Black Hills Quilt Show - Rapid City

Jun 6, 2024 - Jun 8, 2024

Come join us as we celebrate our 50th Quilt show. With Over 450 Quilts on Display. Special Exhibits, Quilts for Sale, Vendors, Hospice House Silent Auction, Raffle Quilt, Raffle Baskets, Open Sew, Inspiration Studio and much more. For more information please go to: www.bhquilters.org

Fee: $7.00 per day or $14 for three days