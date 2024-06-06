50th Annual Black Hills Quilt Show - Rapid City
Jun 6, 2024 - Jun 8, 2024
Come join us as we celebrate our 50th Quilt show. With Over 450 Quilts on Display. Special Exhibits, Quilts for Sale, Vendors, Hospice House Silent Auction, Raffle Quilt, Raffle Baskets, Open Sew, Inspiration Studio and much more. For more information please go to: www.bhquilters.org
Fee: $7.00 per day or $14 for three days
|Location:
|The Monument
|Map:
|444 N Mt. Rushmore Rd, Rapid City, SD 57701
|Email:
|info@bhquilters.org
|Website:
|http://bhquilters.org
All Dates:
Jun 6, 2024 - Jun 8, 2024 June 6 5pm to 9pm. June 7 9am to 5pm. June 8 9am to 4pm
Black Hills Quilters Guild presents the 50th annual quilt show.
