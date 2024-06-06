Share |

50th Annual Black Hills Quilt Show - Rapid City

Jun 6, 2024 - Jun 8, 2024

Come join us as we celebrate our 50th Quilt show. With Over 450 Quilts on Display. Special Exhibits, Quilts for Sale, Vendors, Hospice House Silent Auction, Raffle Quilt, Raffle Baskets, Open Sew, Inspiration Studio and much more. For more information please go to: www.bhquilters.org

 

Fee: $7.00 per day or $14 for three days


Location:   The Monument
Map:   444 N Mt. Rushmore Rd, Rapid City, SD 57701
Email:   info@bhquilters.org
Website:   http://bhquilters.org

All Dates:
Jun 6, 2024 - Jun 8, 2024 June 6 5pm to 9pm. June 7 9am to 5pm. June 8 9am to 4pm

Black Hills Quilters Guild presents the 50th annual quilt show.

The Monument
The Monument 57701 444 N Mt. Rushmore Rd, Rapid City, SD 57701

