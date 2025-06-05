50th Annual Black Hills Quilt Show - Rapid City

Jun 5, 2025 - Jun 7, 2025

We are expecting over 400 registered quilts. The show will have special exhibits which highlight our community involvement as well as our special interest groups. There will be raffle quilts and raffle baskets, a silent auction for Monument Health Hospice House as well as many vendors. We hope you will join us for this fun and inspiring event.

 We look forward to sharing our Quilts, Raffles, Vendors, Community involvement and educational opportunities at our 51st annual Quilt Show sponsored by the Black Hill Quilters Guild.

Fee: $8.00 per person or $15 for a 3 day pass


Location:   The Monument
Map:   444 N Mt. Rushmore Rd, Rapid City, SD 57701
Phone:   605-394-4115
Email:   info@bhquilters.org
Website:   http://bhquilters.org

All Dates:
Jun 5, 2025 - Jun 7, 2025 Preview night starts 5:00 pm on June 6th. Open 9:00 to 5:00 June 6th and 9:00 to 4:00 on June 7th.

We are expecting over 400 registered quilts. The show will have special exhibits which highlight our community involvement as well as our special interest groups. There will be raffle quilts and raffle baskets, a silent auction for Monument Health Hospice House as well as many vendors. We hope you will join us for this fun and inspiring event.  We look forward to sharing our Quilts, Raffles, ...
The Monument
The Monument 57701 444 N Mt. Rushmore Rd, Rapid City, SD 57701

Search All Events By Day

June (2025)
« May
July »
S M T W T F S
1 2 3 4 5 6 7
8 9 10 11 12 13 14
15 16 17 18 19 20 21
22 23 24 25 26 27 28
29 30          

Submit your event

Do you know of an upcoming festival, performance, fundraiser, competition or centennial? Share it with others in our South Dakota Magazine online calendar.

Click here to submit your event!

$29

for 1 Year

Subscribe Today

  
Web Design by Buildable