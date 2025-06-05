50th Annual Black Hills Quilt Show - Rapid City
Jun 5, 2025 - Jun 7, 2025
We are expecting over 400 registered quilts. The show will have special exhibits which highlight our community involvement as well as our special interest groups. There will be raffle quilts and raffle baskets, a silent auction for Monument Health Hospice House as well as many vendors. We hope you will join us for this fun and inspiring event.
We look forward to sharing our Quilts, Raffles, Vendors, Community involvement and educational opportunities at our 51st annual Quilt Show sponsored by the Black Hill Quilters Guild.
Fee: $8.00 per person or $15 for a 3 day pass
|Location:
|The Monument
|Map:
|444 N Mt. Rushmore Rd, Rapid City, SD 57701
|Phone:
|605-394-4115
|Email:
|info@bhquilters.org
|Website:
|http://bhquilters.org
All Dates:
Jun 5, 2025 - Jun 7, 2025 Preview night starts 5:00 pm on June 6th. Open 9:00 to 5:00 June 6th and 9:00 to 4:00 on June 7th.
