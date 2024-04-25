56th Annual Dakota Conference - Sioux Falls

Apr 25, 2024 - Apr 26, 2024

The two-day annual Dakota Conference on the Northern Plains is a humanities-based public affairs program of the Center for Western Studies (CWS) that explores topics specific to the region in their historical and cultural contexts. Several noted historians have addressed the conference, but non-academic presenters are equally welcome. Conference organizers always seek the participation of Native peoples. The Dakota Conference is supported in part by a grant from the National Endowment for the Humanities.