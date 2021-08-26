Share |

58th Annual Steam Threshing Jamboree - Madison

Aug 26, 2021 - Aug 29, 2021

J.I. Case Collectors’ Summer Show, steam and horse threshing, truck and tractor pulls, plowing bee, parades, demonstrations, music, church services and train and carousel rides.


Location:   Historic Prairie Village
Map:   45205 SD Hwy. 34 Madison, SD 57042
Phone:   605-256-3644
Email:   info@prairievillage.org
Website:   http://www.prairievillage.org/jamboree/

Featuring International Harvester

