59th Annual Watertown Circus
Apr 16, 2022
Shows at 10:00am, 2:00pm & 6:00pm at the Watertown Civic Arena
Advanced tickets at Hy-Vee, County Fair, Wise Pizza, & Sioux Valley Coop Watertown
Ticket Prices:
Children (5-15) - $8.00 in advance / $12.00 at the door
Adults - $14.00 in advance / $17.00 at the door
|Location:
|Watertown Civic Arena
|Map:
|200 9th St NE, Watertown, SD 57201
|Phone:
|800-658-4505
|Website:
|https://visitwatertownsd.com/
All Dates:
Apr 16, 2022 Shows at 10:00am, 2:00pm and 6:00pm
