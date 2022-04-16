Share |

59th Annual Watertown Circus

Apr 16, 2022

Shows at 10:00am, 2:00pm & 6:00pm at the Watertown Civic Arena

Advanced tickets at Hy-Vee, County Fair, Wise Pizza, & Sioux Valley Coop Watertown

Ticket Prices:
Children (5-15) - $8.00 in advance / $12.00 at the door
Adults - $14.00 in advance / $17.00 at the door

 


Location:   Watertown Civic Arena
Map:   200 9th St NE, Watertown, SD 57201
Phone:   800-658-4505
Website:   https://visitwatertownsd.com/

All Dates:
Apr 16, 2022 Shows at 10:00am, 2:00pm and 6:00pm

Watertown Civic Arena
