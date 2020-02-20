5th Annual 200 for 200 Campaign - Sioux Falls
Feb 20, 2020 - Feb 29, 2020
Augustana Athletics is excited to launch the 5th Annual 200 for 200 digital fundraising campaign to benefit the women's athletic programs. All proceeds go towards female student-athlete scholarships and general funding for the female athletic teams at Augustana.
To Donate: https://www.augie.edu/events/5th-annual-200-200-campaign
Fee: $1.00-$200.00
|Location:
|Augustana University
|Map:
|2001 S Summit Ave, Sioux Falls, South Dakota 57197
|Email:
|marketing@augie.edu
|Website:
|http://www.augie.edu/events/5th-annual-200-200-campaign
Date: February 20 - February 29, 2020 Augustana Athletics is excited to launch the 5th Annual 200 for 200 campaign!
