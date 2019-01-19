Share |

5th Annual Dolly Disco for Imagination Library - Vermillion

Jan 19, 2019 5:30 pm - 7:00 pm

Fans of country legend Dolly Parton, advocates of childhood literacy, and folks just looking for a good time will gather at the Vermillion National Guard Armory on Saturday, January 19th (Dolly’s 73rd birthday) from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. for the fifth annual Dolly Disco to benefit United Way's Imagination Library program. The event will include rollerskating, Parton's music, snacks, a photo booth and more. Admission is $5 per person or $15 per family and costumes are encouraged!

 

Fee: $5/person or $15/family


Location:   National Guard Armory
Map:   603 Princeton, Vermillion, SD 57069
Phone:   605-624-5354
Email:   director@unitedwayofvermillion.org

All Dates:
Jan 19, 2019 5:30 pm - 7:00 pm

Roller skating! Snacks! The music Dolly Parton! Join in a family friendly fun-filled evening of roller skating {skates provided, bring your own safety gear} and raising money for the Imagination Library which provides free books to kids 0-5 in our community!

National Guard Armory
National Guard Armory 57069 603 Princeton, Vermillion, SD 57069

Search All Events By Day

January (2019)
« December
February »
S M T W T F S
    1 2 3 4 5
6 7 8 9 10 11 12
13 14 15 16 17 18 19
20 21 22 23 24 25 26
27 28 29 30 31    

Submit your event

Do you know of an upcoming festival, performance, fundraiser, competition or centennial? Share it with others in our South Dakota Magazine online calendar.

Click here to submit your event!

$25

for 1 Year

Subscribe Today

  
Web Design by Buildable