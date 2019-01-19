5th Annual Dolly Disco for Imagination Library - Vermillion
Jan 19, 2019 5:30 pm - 7:00 pm
Fans of country legend Dolly Parton, advocates of childhood literacy, and folks just looking for a good time will gather at the Vermillion National Guard Armory on Saturday, January 19th (Dolly’s 73rd birthday) from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. for the fifth annual Dolly Disco to benefit United Way's Imagination Library program. The event will include rollerskating, Parton's music, snacks, a photo booth and more. Admission is $5 per person or $15 per family and costumes are encouraged!
Fee: $5/person or $15/family
|Location:
|National Guard Armory
|Map:
|603 Princeton, Vermillion, SD 57069
|Phone:
|605-624-5354
|Email:
|director@unitedwayofvermillion.org
All Dates:
Jan 19, 2019 5:30 pm - 7:00 pm
Roller skating! Snacks! The music Dolly Parton! Join in a family friendly fun-filled evening of roller skating {skates provided, bring your own safety gear} and raising money for the Imagination Library which provides free books to kids 0-5 in our community!
Submit your event
Do you know of an upcoming festival, performance, fundraiser, competition or centennial? Share it with others in our South Dakota Magazine online calendar.